Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma share price sheds 4% as USFDA issues 4 observations

The company will provide comprehensive corrective action report to address each observation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Nostrum (File image)
 
 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price falls over 4 percent in early trade on March 16 after the company received 4 observations from the USFDA.

US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at the company's general oral solid formulation facility located at Panelav from March 9 to 13, 2020.

This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations.

Close

None of the observations are related to data integrity or repetitive in nature, company said in release.

The company will provide comprehensive corrective action report to address each observation.

The company is committed to maintaining highest quality standards that meet USFDA standards, it added.

At 09:27 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 550, down Rs 25, or 4.35 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

