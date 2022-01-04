MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Alembic Pharma share price rises nearly 3% on USFDA approval for doxycycline

Doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets are indicated to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share price rose nearly 3 percent intraday to Rs 832.45 on January 4 after the company received the final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets.

"Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets USP, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg," the company said in a press release.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Doryx Tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, of Mayne Pharma International Pty. Ltd. (Mayne).

Doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets are indicated to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria. Doxycycline  should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria, the release said.

Doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets USP, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg have an estimated market size of USD 10 million for twelve months ending September 2021.

Close

Related stories

Alembic has, so far, received 16 approvals—12 final and four tentative —and a total of 155 ANDA approvals—135 final and 20 tentative—from USFDA.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 13.18 pm, Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 829.20, up Rs 19.60, or 2.42 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,119 and on January 13, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 720.80 on August 23, 2021. It is trading 25.9 percent below its 52-week high and 15.04 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 4, 2022 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.