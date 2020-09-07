Alembic Pharma share price in the red; company gets tentative FDA nod for BP medicine

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price was trading lower by 1 percent intraday on September 7 even after the company received a tentative nod from the US drug regulator for a high blood pressure injection.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' wholly-owned subsidiary Alembic Global Holdings SA has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) treprostinil Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (10 mg/ml), Multiple-Dose Vials, the company said in an exchange filing.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RlD), Remodulin Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (10mg/ml), of United Therapeutics Corp. (United). It is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise, the company added.

Alembic now has a total of 131 ANDA approvals (113 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it said.

The stock price was trading at Rs 912.65, down Rs 14.75, or 1.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 933.65 and an intraday low of Rs 908.