Alembic Pharma share price gains on USFDA approval

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,150 and 52-week low Rs 436.10 on 18 December, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price rose over a percent after the company received an approval from US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).

The company has received approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), ProAmatine Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (Takeda).

Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension (OH).

Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets have an estimated market size of USD 60 million for twelve months ending September 2020, according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 138 ANDA approvals (120 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 11:14 hrs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 956.05, up Rs 6.80, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,150 and 52-week low Rs 436.10 on 18 December, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.87 percent below its 52-week high and 119.23 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
#Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 22, 2021 02:21 pm

