Alembic Pharma rises 9% on drug approval for treatment of major depressive disorder

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 9 percent intraday Monday as company received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Bupropion Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 75 mg and 100 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Wellbutrin tablets of GlaxoSmithKlineLLC.

Bupropion Hydrochloride tablets is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

As per IMS data, Bupropion Hydrochloride Tablets USP have an estimated market size of USD 37 million for twelve months ending December 2017.

Alembic now has a total of 72 ANDA approvals (64 final approvals and 8 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

The product was filed for approval from company's Panelav facility, Gujarat, which was inspected by USFDA in March 2018 and has three observations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 588.00 and 52-week low Rs 412.40 on 15 February, 2018 and 24 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.92 percent below its 52-week high and 12.75 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:28 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 463.80, up Rs 28.95, or 6.66 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil