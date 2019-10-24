Alembic Pharma rises 2% on USFDA approval for Desonide Ointment

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 2 percent intraday on October 24 after the company's joint venture received USFDA approval for Desonide Ointment.

The company's joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Desonide Ointment, 0.05%, as per BSE release.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Desonide Ointment, 0.05%, of Perrigo New York, Inc, company added.

Desonide Ointment is a low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

Desonide Ointment has an estimated market size of $13 million for 12 months ending December 2018, according to IQVIA.

The company has a cumulative total of 105 ANDA approvals (93 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.