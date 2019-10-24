App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Alembic Pharma rises 2% on USFDA approval for Desonide Ointment

Desonide Ointment has an estimated market size of USD 13 million for 12 months ending December 2018, according to IQVIA.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 2 percent intraday on October 24 after the company's joint venture received USFDA approval for Desonide Ointment.

The company's joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Desonide Ointment, 0.05%, as per BSE release.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Desonide Ointment, 0.05%, of Perrigo New York, Inc, company added.

Desonide Ointment is a low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

Desonide Ointment has an estimated market size of $13 million for 12 months ending December 2018, according to IQVIA.

The company has a cumulative total of 105 ANDA approvals (93 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 1022 hrs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 545.50, up Rs 8.30, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:37 am

