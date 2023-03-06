 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Alembic Pharma rebounds, up 4% on USFDA nod to Fluorouracil injection

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Shares of Alembic Pharma traded higher on Monday after the company received final approval from USFDA for its Fluorouracil Injection 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has registered a 29 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 122 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance and lower other income. However, revenue from operations at Rs 1,509 crore increased by 19 percent YoY in the same period with growth across verticals as US business grew by 10 percent to Rs 432 crore and India segment reported a 12 percent growth at Rs 545 crore.

Indian pharma company Alembic Pharmaceuticals rebounded on Monday, gaining 4 percent after hitting a 52-week low last week.

The company received approval for its colon cancer injection, Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial, from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The injection is indicated for the treatment of adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

According to IQVIA, Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g Vial, has an estimated market size of US$5 million for twelve months ending December 2022.