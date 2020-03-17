App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA, share price down over 1%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 682.50 and 52-week low Rs 435.10 on 20 February, 2020 and 21 June, 2019, respectively.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price declined 1.5 percent intraday on March 17 after the company got an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its facility at Karakhadi in Gujarat.

The company has received EIR after a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) team inspected the Karakhadi unit from January 13 to 17, 2020.

At 1116 hours, Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 525.70, down Rs 5.40, or 1.02 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 682.50 on February 20, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 435.10 on June 21, 2019.

It is trading 22.97 percent below its 52-week high and 20.82 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

