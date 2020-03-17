Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA, share price down over 1%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price declined 1.5 percent intraday on March 17 after the company got an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its facility at Karakhadi in Gujarat.

The company has received EIR after a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) team inspected the Karakhadi unit from January 13 to 17, 2020.

