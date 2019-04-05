App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma gains on receiving EIR for Panelav formulation facility

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,265 and 52-week low Rs 1,693 on 10 September, 2018 and 25 March, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Friday after company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out at its formulation facility at Panelav during the period from October 22 to 25, 2018, as per BSE release.

At 10:45 hrs Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,760, up Rs 16.50, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,265 and 52-week low Rs 1,693 on 10 September, 2018 and 25 March, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.3 percent below its 52-week high and 3.96 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here

First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Vidarbha Coach Pandit Resigns Citing Health Reasons: Report

Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; ...

Andhra-based Journal Publisher Fined $50 Million for Making 'Deceptive ...

Avengers Endgame Co-director Joe Russo on Why Superhero Mythology Work ...

Convener of Congress-led UDF in Kerala Suffers Heart Attack

Google And Walmart Team up to Let Customers Order Groceries by Voice

In Gujarat’s Dang District, Tribals Are Left With no Option but to M ...

Trump is Guilty of All Sorts of Sins on Game Field, Says Author of Pre ...

2019 Honda Africa Twin Launched in India for Rs 13.5 Lakh, Bookings Op ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange likely to be expelled from Ecuador

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by bank, IT stocks

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.