Alembic Pharma gains on receiving EIR for Panelav formulation facility

Shares of Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Friday after company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out at its formulation facility at Panelav during the period from October 22 to 25, 2018, as per BSE release.

At 10:45 hrs Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,760, up Rs 16.50, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,265 and 52-week low Rs 1,693 on 10 September, 2018 and 25 March, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.3 percent below its 52-week high and 3.96 percent above its 52-week low.

