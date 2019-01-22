Alembic Pharma gains 3% on robust Q3 show

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's consolidated Q3 net profit was up 30.4 percent at Rs 169.8 crore against Rs 130.6 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 21percent at Rs 1,018.2 crore versus Rs 840 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 29 percent at Rs 242.3 crore, while margin was at 23.8 percent.

At 14:14 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 607.00, up Rs 15.65, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 664 and 52-week low Rs 412.40 on 27 September, 2018 and 24 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.58 percent below its 52-week high and 47.19 percent above its 52-week low.