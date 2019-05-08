App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma gains 3% on JV with Chinese firms; to announce Q4 results today

SPH Sine, Alembic & Adia shall hold 51 percent, 44 percent & 5 percent equity respectively in the joint venture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company entered into JV agreement with Chinese firms.

The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd, China & Adia (Shanghai) Pharma Co Ltd, China to promote and sell pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market, as per company's BSE filing.

Initially this JV will commercialize products manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals and subsequently the JV plans to set up a manufacturing facility in China, it added.

The JV will commercialize products in the Chinese market which has an increasing demand for generic drugs. It will initially launch with a portfolio of oral solids and is expected to widen to other areas like injectable, ophthalmology, dermatology & oncology which are being currently developed and manufactured by Alembic.

related news

SPH Sine, Alembic & Adia shall hold 51 percent, 44 percent & 5 percent equity respectively in the joint venture.

The company is going to announce its Q4FY19 results on May 8. According to Motilal Oswal, the company is likely to report 2.6 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 91.3 crore, while sales are expected to go up by 10.8 percent at Rs 945.2 crore.

At 09:22 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 561.20, up Rs 10.10, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies ...

Liverpool knocks Barcelona out of the Champions League, and meme digge ...

Robert Downey Jr. brings together the entire team of Avengers: Infinit ...

Game of Thrones finale leaks online and furious fans slam 'worst endin ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gal ...

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a we ...

Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get ...

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is o ...

Rupee Slips 21 Paise to 69.64 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Overshoots Runway at Mumbai International Airport, ...

15 Sheep Join France School After Parents Fear Shutdown Due to Falling ...

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Kerala 12th Results to be Out Shortl ...

Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conv ...

Actor Samir Soni: I Want to Get Rid My NRI Image, I’m Looking Out fo ...

TN 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board Released Class 11 Results at tnr ...

Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Bel ...

'Game of Thrones' Art Director Reveals Why There Was a Starbucks Cup a ...

US could reverse decision of withdrawing GSP benefits to India if situ ...

Pay less for more: Consumer emerges winner in India’s digital battle ...

MK Stalin cancelling his meeting with K Chandrashekhar Rao is a decisi ...

The other side of fear: Here is how to break out of your comfort zone

Playing it cool: How ICAP is helping India meet its cooling-related po ...

CNBC-TV18 Market live: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty tests 11,4 ...

Asian stocks slip, bonds rally as US-China trade fears grow

Top brokerage calls on May 8: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on ...

Stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash G ...

In Lok Sabha election 2019, some shades of 1977, but sorry position of ...

Over 1 cr Mindtree shares pledged by Coffee Day Enterprises released o ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: ‘Shocked’ complainant s ...

City Of Dreams review: Nagesh Kukunoor's interminable Hotstar series i ...

Donald Trump aide Michael Cohen helped destroy Jerry Falwell's 'racy p ...

Champions League: Liverpool conjure miracle at Anfield to stun Barcelo ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google I/O 2019: Security, privacy, inclusive AI were defining themes ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.