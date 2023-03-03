 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma falls 5% after board nod to Rs 1,150-cr impairment charges

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Shares of Alembic Pharma hit a fresh 52-week low after the company’s board approved Rs 1,150 crore impairment charges for three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has registered a 29 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 122 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance and lower other income. However, revenue from operations at Rs 1,509 crore increased by 19 percent YoY in the same period with growth across verticals as US business grew by 10 percent to Rs 432 crore and India segment reported a 12 percent growth at Rs 545 crore.

The share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 5 percent on Friday to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 476.30 on the BSE after the company’s board approved impairment charges of Rs 1,150 crore for three of its under-construction manufacturing plants in Gujarat.

The charges came after an impairment review of Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) assets of three new facilities in Gujarat: Facility 2 in Panelav (oncology injectables and oral), Facility 3 in Karakhadi (ophthalmic and general injectables) and Facility 4 in Jarod (oral solid dosages).

The company stated that the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays in the USFDA approval for its manufacturing facilities. As a result, the company is concerned that its estimates of cash generation from these facilities will need to be significantly revised downwards, partly due to price erosion in the US generics market and also due to rising global interest rates. Consequently, the Capital Work In Progress (CWIP) amount for these manufacturing facilities is now higher than the amount recoverable.

