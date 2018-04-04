Akzo Nobel India jumps 10% ahead of board meet to consider share buyback

Akzo Nobel India scrip price rallied 10 percent intraday Wednesday ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on April 06, 2018, to consider proposal to buyback its own shares," the paint company said in its filing.

Meanwhile, the company completed its divestment of specialty chemicals business to Akzo Nobel Chemicals India Private Limited on March 31, 2018.

At 13:07 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,938.35, up Rs 136.85, or 7.60 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.