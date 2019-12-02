App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aksh Optifibre share price slips 4% after CFO resignation

Aksh Optifibre share price declined 4 percent intraday on December 2 following the resignation of chief financial officer Pawan Kumar Gambhir.

Gambhir resigned from the position of CFO with effect from November 29, 2019 due to personal reasons, the company said in BSE release.

At 1151 hours, Aksh Optifibre was quoting at Rs 6.92, down Rs 0.15, or 2.12 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 26.80 and 52-week low of Rs 5.27 on November 27, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 74.18 percent below its 52-week high and 31.31 percent above its 52-week low.

In the last six months, the share price has slipped 50 percent, while in last one year the decline has been 73 percent.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:05 pm

