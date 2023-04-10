 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajmera Realty stock gains as firm clocks record sales; aims to double numbers in FY24

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Ajmera Realty said it recorded a sales value of Rs 140 crore in Q4FY23. The quarter registered an increase of 10 percent in sales as compared to the Rs 128 crore in Q3FY23.

Despite the optimistic numbers, last one year’s price performance has not been good.

Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rallied after the company reported best ever yearly sales performance clocking 93 percent growth in FY23. The company said its sales reached Rs 834 crore while collection stood at Rs 532 crore.

“Robust sales and a good construction pace have resulted in firm growth of 35 percent YoY in collections for FY23. The Company firmly believes that its strong cash generation will pave the way for business development prospects and debt deleveraging, thereby enhancing growth visibility,” Ajmera said in a release.

At 11.30 am, the stock traded 5.19 percent to Rs 310 apiece on BSE.