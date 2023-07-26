Ajmera Realty spikes 6% on 82% surge in June quarter profit

Representative image

Shares of Ajmera Realty zoomed 6 percent on July 26 after the company reported strong Q1 numbers led by higher sales. Investors were also impressed by the goals outlined by the company for its future.

The stock traded at Rs 389.65, up 5.83 percent, at 11am on the BSE.

The company said it recorded an on-year growth in revenue of 113 percent to Rs 118 crore and 82 percent in net profit of Rs 21 crore, reflecting contribution of revenue-eligible projects to the bottomline.

Ajmera said its efficient debt management efforts resulted in reduction of weighted average cost of debt to 11.9 percent for Q1 FY24, as against 13.7 percent last quarter on account of financial performance and credit profile improvements. Its debt/equity ratio fell to 0.97 from 1.12 last year.

“We are pleased to announce that our company has delivered a stellar performance in Q1FY24, witnessing a remarkable 96 percent quarter-on-quarter sales growth at 1,35,460 sq.ft. This phenomenal sales growth is attributed to the launch of a premium residences project in Ghatkopar along with Bengaluru having a multiplier effect. Sales are expected to continue being driven by the strong demand for quality housing throughout the rest of the year,” said Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty.

The company said its primary goal is to achieve a five-fold increase in sales by the year 2025. To accomplish this, it has set clear priorities, including ensuring the timely delivery of projects within committed timelines, enhancing overall executional efficiency and strategically launching three new projects during this fiscal year with the gross development value of Rs 1,800 crore.

The company remains confident with our strong revenue visibility estimated at Rs 3,960 crore from our ongoing projects and future launches.