Ajmera Realty jumps 5% as promoter increases stake in company

Promoter ARIIL Trust raises stake in company by 2.78 percent to 52.81 percent.
Share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company's promoter increased their stake in the company.
ARIIL Trust, promoters of the company has bought 9,85,053 equity share (2.78 percent) at a total value of Rs 16,34,39,993.76.
Post the said acquisition the promoter's holding in the company increased to 52.81 percent from 50.03 percent.
At 09:35 hrs Ajmera Realty and Infra India was quoting at Rs 179, up Rs 7.90, or 4.62 percent on the BSE.For more market news, click here
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:47 am