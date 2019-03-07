Ajmera Realty jumps 5% as promoter increases stake in company

Share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company's promoter increased their stake in the company.

ARIIL Trust, promoters of the company has bought 9,85,053 equity share (2.78 percent) at a total value of Rs 16,34,39,993.76.

Post the said acquisition the promoter's holding in the company increased to 52.81 percent from 50.03 percent.

At 09:35 hrs Ajmera Realty and Infra India was quoting at Rs 179, up Rs 7.90, or 4.62 percent on the BSE.