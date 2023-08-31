Ajanta Pharma rises on USFDA nod for Topiramate capsules

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having a major focus on branded generic business across India, Asia, and Africa.

Ajanta Pharma shares were up 1 percent at Rs 1,748.90 in the early trade on August 31 after the company received USFDA approval for Topiramate extended release capsules.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the capsules in 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg versions.

Topiramate is the generic version of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Trokendi XR.

As per the settlement with the innovator, Ajanta can launch Topiramate on February 1, 2026 or earlier under certain circumstances, the company said.

The company has received 50 final ANDA approvals, out of which 41 are commercialised and the company also holds 2 tentative approvals and 22 ANDAs are awaiting USFDA approvals.

The company had reported a 19-percent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 208.12 crore.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,804.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.15 on 17 August, 2023 and 28 October, 2022, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 3.09 percent below its 52-week high and 56.83 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price gave nearly 50 percent return in the last 6 months.