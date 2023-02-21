 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Airtel tariff hike: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on stock, Goldman says ‘buy on dips’

Sandip Das
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

The company has expanded its 5G plus network to include all the northeastern states. Investors are advised by Goldman Sachs to buy the stock on dips, with the risk-reward being attractive.

Bharti Airtel has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in Maharashtra and Kerala, introducing a new entry-level plan of Rs 155 with unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data, and 300 SMS. This move expands the total entry level tariff hike to 19 circles out of 22 circles, with only Kolkata, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh yet to see a price hike from the telecom operator.

Bharti Airtel's stock price was trading at Rs 785.40, up Rs 6.30 or 0.81 percent on BSE on February 21. Global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 860 per share, as the telecom firm rolls out higher minimum recharge plans across two more circles, which could eventually be rolled out pan-India over the coming weeks.

The company has expanded its 5G plus network to include all the northeastern states. Investors are advised by Goldman Sachs to buy the stock on dips, with the risk-reward being attractive.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Bharti Airtel has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in Maharashtra and Kerala, introducing a new entry-level plan of Rs 155 with unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data, and 300 SMS. This move expands the total entry level tariff hike to 19 circles out of 22 circles, with only Kolkata, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh yet to see a price hike from the telecom operator.