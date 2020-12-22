Airline stocks under pressure on flight suspensions amid concerns of new coronavirus strain in UK

live bse live

The airlines stocks were under pressure in the early trade on December 22 after government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there.

"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

The announcement follows the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK, leading to several nations restricting flight services to Britain.

India joins a growing list of countries that have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK. These countries include Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Also, Air India on December 21 suspended all outgoing and incoming passenger flights for Oman for a week from December 22. The suspension will be effective from 1 am on December 22 to December 28.

The national airliner stated that the decision was taken after the Sultanate (Oman) announced to close all travel outlets amid COVID-19 spread.

On the other hand, SpiceJet said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline said in a press release.

It will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route, the airline said.