AI stocks surge as investors bet on growth prospects

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

C3.a1 forecast better-than-expected revenue and profit for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, after its third-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates.

Shares of artificial intelligence-based (AI) product makers zoomed on Friday, as a strong forecast from retail darling C3.ai Inc amplified an ongoing euphoria in the segment driven by the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Shares of the AI software provider were up 16% at $24.80, and were one of the top five trending stocks on StockTwits. If the gains hold, the stock is set to notch its strongest one-day gain in a month.

”The company is starting to gain momentum in building significant enterprise opportunities in its pipeline with its suite of innovative enterprise AI solutions,” said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.