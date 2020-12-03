Ahluwalia Contracts shares rise 4% on new order worth Rs 534 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 369.30 and 52-week low Rs 136.05 on 27 February, 2020 and 08 April, 2020, respectively.

Ahluwalia Contracts share price rose 4 percent intraday on December 3 after the company secured new order aggregating to Rs 533.90 crore.

The company has secured new order aggregating to Rs 533.90 crore (approximately) for the redevelopment of LTMG Hospital, Sion F/N Ward - Construction of Nursing College and RMO Residence Building Located behind existing College Building at LTMG Hospital etc, Sion Hospital, Mumbai.

At 12:20 hrs, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 262.05, up Rs 6.80, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 369.30 and 52-week low Rs 136.05 on 27 February 2020 and 08 April 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.04 percent below its 52-week high and 92.61 percent above its 52-week low.