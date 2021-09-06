MARKET NEWS

English
Ahluwalia Contracts share price gains 4% on Rs 890 crore order

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 430 and a 52-week low of Rs 201.95 on 19 July, 2021 and 24 December, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price added 4.5 percent intraday on September 6 after the company secured new order aggregating to Rs 890 crore.

"..... has secured new order aggregating to Rs 890 crore approximately for construction of Animal Science University at Patna (Bihar) awarded from The Executive Engineer Construction Division -1, Building Construction Department, BCD-1, Patna (Bihar)," company said in its release.

The total order inflow during the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 1,119 crore.

The share price rose over 50 percent in the last 9 months.

At 12:24 hrs, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 392.65, up Rs 8.75, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 430 and a 52-week low of Rs 201.95 on 19 July 2021 and 24 December 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.69 percent below its 52-week high and 94.43 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Sep 6, 2021 12:37 pm

