App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia Contracts rises 3% on contract wins worth Rs 168 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 385 and 52-week low Rs 243.60 on 28 May, 2019 and 07 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 3 percent intraday on August 14 after the company secured orders aggregating to Rs 168 crore.

It includes construction of modern flower market for commission agent shops, cold storage facility including water supply, electrical, plumbing & firefighting services and other works at IFC Gazipur.

The total order inflow during the FY 2019-20 stands at Rs 430.23 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Close

At 1030 hours, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 287.80, up Rs 5.65, or 2 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 385 and 52-week low Rs 243.60 on May 28, 2019 and February 7, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.25 percent below its 52-week high and 18.14 percent above its 52-week low.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.