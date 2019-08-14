Ahluwalia Contracts rises 3% on contract wins worth Rs 168 crore

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 3 percent intraday on August 14 after the company secured orders aggregating to Rs 168 crore.

It includes construction of modern flower market for commission agent shops, cold storage facility including water supply, electrical, plumbing & firefighting services and other works at IFC Gazipur.

The total order inflow during the FY 2019-20 stands at Rs 430.23 crore as on June 30, 2019.

At 1030 hours, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 287.80, up Rs 5.65, or 2 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 385 and 52-week low Rs 243.60 on May 28, 2019 and February 7, 2019, respectively.