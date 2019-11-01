Ahluwalia Contracts gains nearly 14% on Rs 521cr order win

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts India gained nearly 14 percent in early trade on November 1 after the company bagged a contract worth Rs 521 crore.

The company in a BSE release said it has secured an order worth Rs 208 crore for NICL work at Corporate Office Building, Rajarhat, Kolkata. It received an order worth Rs 161 crore for construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar) and a residential development order worth Rs 152.71 crore from Sagitarius Ecospaces LLP at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

The total order inflow during FY20 stood at Rs 1449.30 crore.

At 09:20 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 326.20, up Rs 23.20, or 7.66 percent on the BSE.