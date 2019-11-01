App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia Contracts gains nearly 14% on Rs 521cr order win

The total order inflow during FY20 stood at Rs 1449.30 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts India gained nearly 14 percent in early trade on November 1 after the company bagged a contract worth Rs 521 crore.

The company in a BSE release said it has secured an order worth Rs 208 crore for NICL work at Corporate Office Building, Rajarhat, Kolkata. It received an order worth Rs 161 crore for construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar) and a residential development order worth Rs 152.71 crore from Sagitarius Ecospaces LLP at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

The total order inflow during FY20 stood at Rs 1449.30 crore.

Close

At 09:20 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 326.20, up Rs 23.20, or 7.66 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 385.00 and 52-week low of Rs 243.60 on May 28 and February 7, respectively. Currently, the counter is trading 12.73 percent below its 52-week high and 37.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.