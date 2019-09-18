App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 09:37 AM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts gains 6% on Rs 497 crore order wins

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts India added over 6 percent in early trade on September 18 after the company won orders worth Rs 497.36 crore.

The company has secured new order of Rs 407 crore for construction of Medical College (Civil Works) at village Koriyawas in Mohindergarh Distt. Rewari (Haryana) and other orders aggregating to Rs 90.36 crore (approximately).

The total order inflow during the FY 2019- 20 stands at Rs 927.59 crore.

At 0920 hrs, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 331, up Rs 9.50, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 385.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 243.60 on May 28, 2019 and February 7, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.03 percent below its 52-week high and 35.88 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:37 am

