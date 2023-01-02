 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agrochemical industry: Despite near-term challenges, 2023 outlook positive

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

Lower liquidation of stock, inventory build-up, higher sales returns and weak export demand likely to impact December quarter earnings. However, price hike-led growth, increased sowing acreage and remunerative prices expected to help in 2023.

Representative image.

The Indian crop-protection industry seems to have run into turbulent weather, with inventory build-up at dealer levels and higher sales returns creating headwinds in both the domestic as well as export markets.

This might dent the performance of the agrochemicals and fertiliser companies for the December 2022 quarter.

However, price hikes by companies seem to be holding up well. The rabi-sowing season took off on a strong note (+4 percent YoY increase in sowing area) and remunerative crop prices provide a healthy outlook for 2023.

Experts say the domestic industry should be able to achieve a mid-high single-digit growth in H2FY23 (as well as during the remainder of CY23).

“The growth in domestic agrochemical and fertilizer industries in 2023 is likely to be ~5-8 percent on the year, led by price growth as volumes are expected to take a hit amidst slightly uncertain demand conditions,” Himanshu Binani, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

Challenges for pure-play domestic players