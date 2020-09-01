Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly



Soybean

As seen on daily chart, NCDEX Soya bean breached above the consolidative range and price sustained trade above the same is confirming further positive move for short-term. Both the momentum indicators RSI & MACD are indicating strength in price in the coming sessions. Immediate support is placed at Rs.3925 whereas major support is placed at Rs.3825. Buying on dip is advised targeting Rs.4200 – 4270 levels.

RSO

As recommended, NCDEX RSO achieved our recommended targets in the preceding week and reversed exactly from the same area currently trading at Rs.873. The 14- period RSI has reversed from its oversold zone and MACD above the zero line is also indicating strength in price. Now Rs.843 will act as strong short-term support whereas resistance is at Rs.885 – 895 area. Short-term bias remains positive and dip buying is advised as long as price holds above support.

RM Seed

As seen on daily chart, NCDEX RM has been trading in a sideways range of Rs.5090 – 5370 in the previous week. The 14-period RSI has reversed from its overbought zone and is indicating some profit booking for the counter. MACD is also confirming the same on daily chart. Going ahead sideways to-negative move will be seen but downside will be limited around Rs.5090. Price sustained break below the same will only confirm weakness towards Rs.4860. Selling is advised as long as price holds below Rs.5370.



Chana Seed



As seen on weekly chart, NCDEX Chana broke above the downward sloping channel in the previous week and is indicating further strength in price for short term. Both the momentum indicators RSI & MACD are also indicating strength in price. Immediate support zone is placed at Rs.4580 – 4500 and bias remains positive as long as price holds above the same. The counter is likely to target Rs.4930 – 5000 levels. Dip buying is advised for short-term.

Guarseed

As seen on daily chart, NCDEX Guar seed face stiff resistance of Rs.4235reversed from its rising channel (upper band).Further weakness could likely be seen in the coming sessions however, downside too will be limited around Rs.3950 as it will act as immediate support area. Further downside will extend only if price break and sustains below support and will confirm channel breakdown. Lower support is at Rs.3820 – 3750. Selling on rise is advised as long as Rs.4235 is capped as resistance.

Guar Gum

NCDEX Guar gum has been broadly trading in a rising channel formation and is facing immediate resistance at Rs.6685. The 14-period RSI is flat, but sustaining above the mid-level of 50 is indicating strength in price and MACD above the zero line is also confirming the same. Short-term support is at Rs.6025. Buying above the resistance area is advised targeting Rs.6840 – 7000 levels.

