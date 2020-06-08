App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soya bean traded with positive bias for the second straight week closing at 3962.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


Soybean


NCDEX Soya bean traded with positive bias for the second straight week closing at 3962. Recent high Rs.3975 will act as key resistance and price break above the same could test Rs.4035 – 4080 levels. Immediate support is at Rs.3890. Both the momentum indicators are indicating strength in price. Buying is advised as long as price holds above support.


RSO


NCDEX RSO traded with positive bias in the previous week and marked at high of Rs.821.However the counter failed to extend it rally and closed at Rs.808.60.Short-term support is at Rs.770 whereas recent high Rs.821 will act as strong resistance. Sideways-to-positive move will be seen in short-term as long as price holds above support. But upside too will be capped towards Rs.821.


RMSeed


NCDEX RM Seed continue to trade with positive bias forming higher highs and higher lows pattern which signifies strength in price. Key supports are placed at Rs.4600 – 4550 whereas resistance is at Rs.4750. Both the momentum indicators RSI & MACD are indicating strength in price. So, dip buying is advised for short-term, but our bias will negate below support.


Chana Seed


As seen on daily chart, NCDEX Chana is facing stiff resistance at Rs.4220 and positive breakout confirmation will only be seen above the same. Short-term support is placed at Rs.4060. The 14-period RSI is flat and is not signifying any trend direction and MACD near zero line is also confirming the same. Sideways consolidation in the range of Rs.4060 – 4220 will be seen in coming sessions.



Guar Seed


NCDEX Cocud is trading with positive bias forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. The 14-period RSI is also indicating further strength in price and MACD is also confirming the same for short-term. Immediate strong support is placed at Rs.2110 whereas price break above recent high of Rs.2185 will lead the rally towards Rs.2300 – 2330 levels. Dip buying is advised.


Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric has been consolidation in a broad range of Rs.5200 – 5470 in the past few weeks and is not indicating any trend direction as of now. The 14- period RSI is flat below the mid-level of 50 and is not signifying any trend direction. For short-term, sideways consolidation in the range of Rs.5200 – 5470 is likely to continue and price break on either side will give further direction.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.