Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

As seen on 240-min chart, NCDEX Soybean breached the consolidation range and is indicating further weakness in price. The 14-period RSI is indicating weakness in price for short-term. Strong resistance is capped at Rs.6225 whereas support is placed at Rs.5770.

Outlook

Price sustained break below support will confirm further weakness towards Rs.5600 – 5500 levels. Selling on rise is advised, but our bias will negate above the resistance mark.

