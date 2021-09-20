MARKET NEWS

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, As seen on 240-min chart, NCDEX Soybean breached the consolidation range and is indicating further weakness in price.

September 20, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


As seen on 240-min chart, NCDEX Soybean breached the consolidation range and is indicating further weakness in price. The 14-period RSI is indicating weakness in price for short-term. Strong resistance is capped at Rs.6225 whereas support is placed at Rs.5770.


Outlook


Price sustained break below support will confirm further weakness towards Rs.5600 – 5500 levels. Selling on rise is advised, but our bias will negate above the resistance mark.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:56 pm

