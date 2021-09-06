Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

The weekly chart shows that the trend for Dhaniya has shifted to the positive side. Since May 2019, prices have been fluctuating between Rs. 5300 and Rs. 7600. The range bound activity created an ascending triangle. The upper bound was set at Rs. 7730 , that got broken out on Aug 23, 2021, indicating an uptrend. The week's forecast is for Rs. 8400 to Rs. 8900.

Outlook

The current support level is anticipated to be Rs. 7700, with Rs. 7600 acting as a strong support level.

