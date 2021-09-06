MARKET NEWS

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, The weekly chart shows that the trend for Dhaniya has shifted to the positive side.

September 06, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


The weekly chart shows that the trend for Dhaniya has shifted to the positive side. Since May 2019, prices have been fluctuating between Rs. 5300 and Rs. 7600. The range bound activity created an ascending triangle. The upper bound was set at Rs. 7730 , that got broken out on Aug 23, 2021, indicating an uptrend. The week's forecast is for Rs. 8400 to Rs. 8900.



Outlook


The current support level is anticipated to be Rs. 7700, with Rs. 7600 acting as a strong support level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:41 pm

