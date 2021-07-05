MARKET NEWS

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, As recommended in the previous week, NCDEX Soybean achieved our recommended target and is indicating further strength in price.

July 05, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


As recommended in the previous week, NCDEX Soybean achieved our recommended target and is indicating further strength in price. The 14-period RSI at 68 not signifying any trend reversal and MACD is also confirming further strength. Now strong support is placed at Rs.7275 and bias remains positive above the same.



Outlook


The counter is likely to target Rs.7630 – 7820 levels in the near term. So buying is advised for as long as price holds above support.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 5, 2021 02:15 pm

