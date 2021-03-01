English
Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soyabean prices has been making higher peaks and higher troughs since past few days.

Broker Research
March 01, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soyabean prices has been making higher peaks and higher troughs since past few days, which indicates the strength in the prices of the commodity Going ahead, Rs.4900 remains strong supportfor the commodity and bias remains bullish as long as it is trading above the support zone. Intermediate support is placed in the range of Rs.5000-5020 levels. On the higher side the commodity is likely to move towards Rs.5200 – 5350 levels.



Outlook


Also, RSI is sustaining well above the mid-point of 50 level which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity. Thus, buying on dips is recommended.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:45 pm

