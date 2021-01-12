MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soyabean has been making higher peaks and higher troughs on daily charts which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.

Broker Research
January 12, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soyabean has been making higher peaks and higher troughs on daily charts which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity. Going ahead, Rs.4470 remains strong support and bias remains positive as long as it is trading above the support zone. Intermediate support is placed in the range of Rs.4550-4570 levels. On the higher side the commodity is likely to test Rs.4800 – 4950 levels. Also, RSI has been sustaining well above the mid-point of 50 level which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.



Outlook


Thus, dip buying is recommended as long as the counter is trading above the support level of Rs.4470.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.