Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soyabeanhas brokenout of the consolidation zone recently (breakout of falling wedges) which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.

January 06, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soyabeanhas brokenout of the consolidation zone recently (breakout of falling wedges) which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity. Going ahead, Rs.4450 remains strong support and bias remains positive as long as it is trading above the support zone. Intermediate support is placed in the range of Rs.4550-4570 levels. On the higher side the commodity is likely to test Rs.4800 – 4950 levels. Also, RSI has been sustaining well above the midpoint of 50 level which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.



Outlook


Thus, dip buying is recommended as long as the counter is trading above the support level of Rs.4450.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:48 pm

