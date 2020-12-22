Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

NCDEX Soyabean has broken out of the consolidation zone (breakout of falling wedges) which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity. Going ahead, Rs.4300 remains strong support and bias remains positive as long as it is trading above the support zone. Intermediate support is placed in the range of Rs.4370-4380 levels. On the higher side the commodity is likely to test Rs.4550 – 4700 levels. Also, RSI has been sustaining well above the mid-point of 50 level which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.



Outlook



Thus, dip buying is recommended as long as the counter is trading above the support level of Rs.4300.

