MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soyabean has been correcting from higher levels in the form of wedges (as seen on daily chart) which indicates that the downfall is likely to be limited in the counter.

Broker Research
December 15, 2020 / 03:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soyabean has been correcting from higher levels in the form of wedges (as seen on daily chart) which indicates that the downfall is likely to be limited in the counter. On the lower side Rs.4170 – 4190 range remains very strong support for the commodity while resistance is placed at Rs.4335 level. Once the counter gives daily close above Rs.4335 level then it is likely to resume its uptrend and may test the higher resistance of Rs.4500 – 4650 levels.


Outlook


Till the breakout happens, the counter is likely to trade in consolidation phase ranging from Rs.4200 and Rs.4355 levels.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.