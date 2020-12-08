PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soyabeanhas been correcting from higher levels in the form of wedges (as seen on daily chart) which indicates that the downfall is likely to be limited.

Broker Research
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:02 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soyabeanhas been correcting from higher levels in the form of wedges (as seen on daily chart) which indicates that the downfall is likely to be limited. On the lower side Rs.4250 level remains very strong support for the commodity while resistance is placed at Rs.4415 level. Once the counter gives daily close above Rs.4415 level then it is likely to resume its uptrend and may test the higher resistance of Rs.4550 – 4700 levels.


Outlook


Till the breakout happens, the counter is likely to trade in consolidation phase ranging from Rs.4250 and Rs.4415 levels.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Dec 8, 2020 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.