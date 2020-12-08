Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

NCDEX Soyabeanhas been correcting from higher levels in the form of wedges (as seen on daily chart) which indicates that the downfall is likely to be limited. On the lower side Rs.4250 level remains very strong support for the commodity while resistance is placed at Rs.4415 level. Once the counter gives daily close above Rs.4415 level then it is likely to resume its uptrend and may test the higher resistance of Rs.4550 – 4700 levels.

Outlook

Till the breakout happens, the counter is likely to trade in consolidation phase ranging from Rs.4250 and Rs.4415 levels.

