Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soya bean has broken out of the consolidation zone which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soya bean has broken out of the consolidation zone which indicates strength in the prices of the commodity. As a result, NCDEX Soya bean is likely to continue its bull run in the short term period. On the lower side strong support is placed at Rs.3990while intermediate support is placed at 4065 level. On the higher side the commodity is likely to target resistance of Rs.4210 - 4300 levels. The 14-period RSI sustaining above the mid-level of 50 is indicating strength in price of the commodity.


Outlook


Buying on dips towards intermediate support zone is thus advised with stop loss below 3990 level and for target of Rs.4210-4300 levels.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

