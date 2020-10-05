Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

NCDEX Soya bean traded with negative bias for the third straight week and is facing strong resistance at Rs.4035 of 61.8% retracement. The 14-period RSI is flat and MACD close to zero line is also not signifying any strength in price. Strong support is placed at Rs.3665.



Outlook

For shortterm, trading on extreme is advised i.e. buying near support OR selling near resistance is advised.

