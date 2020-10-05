172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-13-5925341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 05:20 PM IST

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soya bean traded with negative bias for the third straight week and is facing strong resistance at Rs.4035 of 61.8% retracement.

NCDEX Soya bean traded with negative bias for the third straight week and is facing strong resistance at Rs.4035 of 61.8% retracement. The 14-period RSI is flat and MACD close to zero line is also not signifying any strength in price. Strong support is placed at Rs.3665.



For shortterm, trading on extreme is advised i.e. buying near support OR selling near resistance is advised.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 05:20 pm

