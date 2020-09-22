Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

NCDEX Soya bean has been trading in consolidation zone from last few days and a break above Rs.4100 level is likely to result in the continuation of previous trend (Bullish). On the lower side support is placed at Rs.3750 level while strong resistance is placed at Rs.4100 level. If the commodity manages to give daily close above Rs.4100 level, it is likely to result in the commodity moving further higher towards Rs.4220 – 4300levels.



Outlook

Till breakout takes place, Consolidation is likely to continue in the commodity.

