Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soya bean has been trading in consolidation zone at the moment and a break above Rs.4100 level is likely to result in the continuation of previous trend (Bullish).

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soya bean has been trading in consolidation zone at the moment and a break above Rs.4100 level is likely to result in the continuation of previous trend (Bullish). On the lower side support is placed at Rs.3700 level while immediate resistance is placed at Rs.3970 level while major resistance is placed at Rs.4100 level.


Outlook


If the commodity manages to give daily close above Rs.4100 level the it is likely to result in the commodity moving further higher towards Rs.4220 – 4300levels. Till breakout takes place, Consolidation is likely to continue in the commodity.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

