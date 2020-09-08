Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly

NCDEX Soya bean traded in a consolidative range in the preceding week and is currently trading close to strong support at Rs.3860. The 14-priod RSI is flat but sustaining below the mid-level of 50 is indicating weakness in price and MACD is also signifying weakness.

Outlook

Going ahead, selling below support is advised for shortterm targeting Rs.3700. Resistance is capped at Rs.3955 – 4000.

