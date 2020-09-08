172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|agri-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-10-5812611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, NCDEX Soya bean traded in a consolidative range in the preceding week and is currently trading close to strong support at Rs.3860.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Agri Weekly


NCDEX Soya bean traded in a consolidative range in the preceding week and is currently trading close to strong support at Rs.3860. The 14-priod RSI is flat but sustaining below the mid-level of 50 is indicating weakness in price and MACD is also signifying weakness.


Outlook


Going ahead, selling below support is advised for shortterm targeting Rs.3700. Resistance is capped at Rs.3955 – 4000.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Agri Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.