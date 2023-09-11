Agri Picks Report September 11, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in August to a new two-year low, reversing a rebound seen the previous month, as a decline in most food commodities offset increases for rice and sugar. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 121.4 points in August against a revised 124.0 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday. The July reading was initially given as 123.9 in a rebound from a twoyear low in June. The August figure was the lowest since March 2021 and also 24% below an all-time high reached in March 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The drop in the overall index reflected declines for dairy products, vegetable oils, meat and cereals, despite a jump in FAO's rice benchmark to a 15-year high following Indian export restrictions, the agency said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange is in talks with the Maharashtra government to launch subsidised options contracts in turmeric for farmers. The date of the launch will be decided soon. "Whether the Maharashtra government will subsidise the premium paid by farmer producer organisations completely or partially is yet to be decided," said Kapil Dev, chief business officer, NCDEX. Through the put option, farmers can lock their prices by paying a certain amount of premium at the very time of sowing. According to NCDEX, option trading could be a modern price-locking tool that compliments government efforts to ensure minimum support prices for agricultural commodities. Minimum support price is the minimum price that the government pays farmers for their produce to support them. However, not all crops are covered under the minimum support price framework. "There is a need to look beyond MSP. We are not asking to replace MSP, but put option is only complimenting MSP efforts," said Dev. Turmeric is widely grown in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Farmers in these two states have been actively demanding minimum support prices for the yellow spice. "Minimum support prices are only applicable for core commodities. But some state governments like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are keen to support other commodity farmers like turmeric," said Dev.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

11092023 - comm