Agri Picks Report September 08, 2023: Geojit

Maharashtra has reported total area under kharif crops, as on Monday, at 14.1 mln ha, amounting to 98.9% of the normal area of 14.2 mln ha. As of Monday, the area under cereals in the state at 3.0 mln ha was 87% of its normal figure, with Nagpur exceeding 100% of the normal area up to the date. Meanwhile, cultivation in Latur was just 28% of the normal, data from the state government showed. Pulses were sown on 1.7 mln ha, nearly 75% of the normal acreage. Land under pulses cultivation in the Konkan region exceeded 100% of the normal. Foodgrains, comprising cereals and pulses, were sown over 4.6 mln ha, about 82% of the normal area. As for oilseeds, the state reported an acreage of 5.2 mln ha, exceeding 4.4 mln ha normally under cultivation. Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Latur and Amaravati reported more than 100% coverage. The state government also reported 4.2 mln ha under cotton cultivation, almost 100% of its normal area. Including sugarcane, the area under kharif sowing in Maharashtra was reported at 14.3 mln ha, 94% of the normal area of 15.3 mln ha. The area under cultivation in the state a year ago was 14.2 mln ha without taking into account the area under sugarcane. Inclusive of sugarcane, the area was 14.6 mln ha, state government data showed. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing body for NCDEX, has raised the minimum initial margin for derivative trading of bajra, while cutting it for refined castor oil and 29 MM cotton, it said in a circular. The level of margin is fixed after taking into account the volatility in prices of the commodity. The initial margin for bajra has been raised to 12% from 10%. The category of bajra has been shifted from medium volatility category to high volatility, the circular said. The high volatility category has annualised volatility of more than 20%. The initial margins for refined castor oil and 29 MM cotton have been cut from 10% to 8%, and both have now been reclassified under the low volatility category from medium volatility. The medium volatility category has annualised volatility of 15-20%, while low volatility category is for commodities whose volatility is up to 15%. The exchange has kept the initial margin for Isabgol seed contract at 10% and classified it under medium volatility. The Isabgol seed contract was launched in April. The new margins will be effective from Oct 3, it said. MCX Clearing Corp Ltd has increased the initial margin on cotton from 8% to 10%, effective Oct 1, it said in a circular.

