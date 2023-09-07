Agri Picks Report September 07, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Maharashtra has reported total area under kharif crops, as on Monday, at 14.1 mln ha, amounting to 98.9% of the normal area of 14.2 mln ha. As of Monday, the area under cereals in the state at 3.0 mln ha was 87% of its normal figure, with Nagpur exceeding 100% of the normal area up to the date. Meanwhile, cultivation in Latur was just 28% of the normal, data from the state government showed. Pulses were sown on 1.7 mln ha, nearly 75% of the normal acreage. Land under pulses cultivation in the Konkan region exceeded 100% of the normal. Foodgrains, comprising cereals and pulses, were sown over 4.6 mln ha, about 82% of the normal area. As for oilseeds, the state reported an acreage of 5.2 mln ha, exceeding 4.4 mln ha normally under cultivation. Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Latur and Amaravati reported more than 100% coverage. The state government also reported 4.2 mln ha under cotton cultivation, almost 100% of its normal area. Including sugarcane, the area under kharif sowing in Maharashtra was reported at 14.3 mln ha, 94% of the normal area of 15.3 mln ha. The area under cultivation in the state a year ago was 14.2 mln ha without taking into account the area under sugarcane. Inclusive of sugarcane, the area was 14.6 mln ha, state government data showed. India received 5.1 mm rainfall on Sunday, 24% below the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, according to data from IMD. However, the south peninsular experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, with a whopping 214% above-normal precipitation at 16.4 mm. All the other three homogenous regions received below normal showers. Rains in east and northeast were 48% below normal at 4.9 mm, while northwest India received just 0.1 mm precipitation, 97% lower than usual. In central India, rainfall was 59% below normal at 3.3 mm on Sunday. Of the 36 subdivisions, 14 received large deficient rainfall and six got deficient rains. Six subdivisions received large excess showers, while only one got excess rainfall. There was no rainfall in six subdivisions, while rains were normal in the remaining three on Sunday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 639.1 mm showers as of Sunday, 11% below the normal of 721.1 mm for the period.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

07092023 - comm