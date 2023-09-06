Agri Picks Report September 06, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops over 8.45 mln ha as of today, up 1.5% from 8.32 mln ha a year ago, according to state government data. Cotton, the major kharif crop in the state, was sown across 2.7 mln ha, up 5.5% from 2.5 mln ha the previous year. The total area under oilseeds rose slightly to 2.63 mln ha from 2.61 mln ha as the acreage of soybean and castor increased. However, groundnut acreage declined to 1.63 mln ha from 1.70 mln ha a year ago. Sesamum was sown over 58,044 ha, down from 72,101 ha, the data showed. As of today, the state reported 1.38 mln ha under cereal crops, up from 1.37 mln ha last year. Paddy, bajra, and jowar registered a rise in acreage. But, maize acreage declined. The area under pulses fell 12% on year to 367,147 ha from 416,093 ha due to a drop in the acreage of tur, moong, and urad. Gujarat, one of the biggest guar seed growers in the country, saw acreage drop to 103,115 ha so far, from 103,142 ha a year ago. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday and light to moderate rains might continue over Odisha till Friday, IMD said today. Very heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha today. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also expected over east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till Saturday, and over Chhattisgarh till Thursday, the IMD said. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today, according to the weather department.

