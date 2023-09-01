Agri Picks Report September 01, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Data from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare show that 105.4 million hectares of land have been planted with kharif crops so far in the 2023–24 (Jul–Jun) season, up from 105.0 million ha during the same time last year. The acreage of paddy, the key grain in the kharif season, was up 4% on year at 38.4 mln ha. Paddy sowing has picked up pace in the last few weeks, aided by rainfall across the country, especially in the east and northeastern parts of the country. Monsoon rains, important for sowing rice in non-irrigated areas, were 7% below the long-period average as of Friday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 611.4 mm rainfall, 7% below the normal weighted average of 657.8 mm for the period. Concerns remain as the key paddy growing regions of east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have received deficient precipitation so far. The weather department has projected that rainfall will be normal to above normal in some parts of northeast India during Aug-Sep. Experts say untimely rainfall could damage the standing crop in the region in the ongoing season. However, rice planting in eastern states of the country has not suffered much this season despite patchy monsoon rainfall and its uneven distribution due to efficient irrigation facilities in the region. The area under coarse cereals was at 17.8 mln ha, slightly up from 17.6 mln ha a year ago, ministry data showed. The area under oilseeds was down 1% at 18.9 mln ha and pulses acreage fell 8% to 11.7 mln ha. Pulses sowing has taken a hit this season because erratic rain in key growing regions made farmers look at other remunerative crops such as soybean and small millets in hope of better returns. Soybean acreage in the country is 1% higher on year as of today, according to the data. Sowing of cotton fell 2% to 12.3 mln ha as of today, the data showed. Rainfall over India in September is expected to be normal at 91-109% of the long-period average, with normal to above-normal precipitation over east and northeast India and some areas of east-central and south peninsular regions, the India Meteorological Department on Aug 31 said in its monthly forecast. The weather bureau, however, expects rainfall to be below normal over most of the other parts of the country.

