Agri Picks Report June 19, 2023: Geojit

Mixed moves were witnessed in the NCDEX spices complex on Friday. Jeera futures ended marginally up, while turmeric futures rose to its highest level in one year on firm demand and concerns over production prospects in the current season. Coriander futures too rose but gains were limited on rising arrivals in the spot market. India's export of spices in the year ended March declined 8.3% on year to 1.4 mln tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. However, in value terms, exports rose 4.7% to 317.6 bln rupees in 2022-23. While exports of most spices fell, those that registered a rise included turmeric, garlic and coriander. Garlic exports rose 159% on year to 57,346 tn in 2022-23. Exports of cumin declined 14% on year to 186,509 tn in 2022-23, while turmeric exports rose 11% on year to 170,085 tn. India exported 54,482 tn of coriander in 2022-23, up 12%, the data showed. Exports of small cardamom declined 30% on year to 7,352 tn and large cardamom fell 5% on year to 1,884 tn. Exports of chilli in 2022-23 declined 7% on year at 516,185 tn, while pepper fell 18% to 17,958 tn, according to the data. According to Gujarat government's third advance estimates released, jeera production is estimated to fall 9.3% on year to 200,780 tn. Gujarat is the second-largest producer of the commodity. Coriander production is seen to rise 81% on year to 376,090 tn in Gujarat, according to the state government's third advance estimates. Spices Board said it had rescheduled the 14th edition of World Spice Congress from February to Sep 15-17. The congress is scheduled to be held at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai. The rescheduling is due to constraints in international travel owing to the COVID-19 situation in some of the major spice importing countries. "The venue for the event will remain the same and all existing registrations of delegates and exhibition stalls will be carried forward to the rescheduled event," the board said.

