Agri Picks Report July 31, 2023: Geojit

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

NCDEX Jeera futures pared gains to end Friday’s session marginally down, while coriander and turmeric futures gained. Turmeric futures jumped six per cent to hit its highest level in 13-years. Firm demand coupled with prospects of lower acreage this season bolstered the yellow spice. Coriander futures resumed rising on improved demand and supply disruptions. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revised upward its estimate for exports of dry beans from Canada to 370,000 tn in 2022- 23 (Aug-Jul) from 323,000 tn in 2021-22. It has also raised its estimates for export of chickpeas to 235,000 tn from 176,000 tn last year. In its July report, the farm agency said that a rise in import demand from the European Union, the US and, Turkey has been partly offset by decreased exports to Pakistan. "Carry-out stocks are expected to fall sharply. The average price (of chickpeas) has risen to record levels due to smaller supplies in Mexico, Australia and Turkey," the agency said. The estimate for overall supply of chickpeas in Canada has been projected at 323,000 tn in 2022-23, compared with 395,000 tn in last year.The estimates for overall supply of mustard seed has also been increased to 179,000 tn from 130,000 tn in 2021-22. The agency reduced its price estimates for lentils, dry beans, and dry peas to $815 per tn, $1,165 per tn, and $450 per tn, respectively. Canada is one of the biggest exporters of lentils to India. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is responsible for policies governing production, processing and marketing of farm, food and agri-based products in Canada. The water level in 146 key reservoirs across the country was at 85.936 bcm as of Thursday, 48% of the total live storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs was 15% lower from the yearago period and 11% higher than the 10-year average. In the northern region, the water level was at 76% of the total capacity, compared with 40% a year ago. In the west, it was at 56% of the total capacity, against 67% a year ago. In the eastern region, the level was at 26% of the total capacity, compared with 25% a year ago. In the central region, the water level was 53% of the total capacity as against 52% a year ago. In south, it was 37% compared with 73% a year ago. Of the 146 key reservoirs, only two operated at full capacity. Four others were operating at 91-99% and the rest below 90% capacity. Rainfall during JunSep replenishes reservoirs and the water is used for the rest of the year, mostly for irrigation and hydropower. India received 15.6 mm rainfall today, 61% above the weighted average of 9.7 mm for the period, India Meteorological Department data showed. Since Jun 1, the country has received 437.2 mm rainfall, 7% above the normal weighted average of 408.9 mm for the period.

